.com | Top Africa stories: Mawarire, Zambia, Nigeria

Harare A Zimbabwean minister has reportedly challenged President Robert Mugabe to name or groom his successor in-order to put a stop to the continued factional fights in his ruling Zanu-PF party. Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is allegedly leading a faction that is angling to succeed Mugabe calling itself "Team Lacoste", while another grouping made up of young Turks, commonly known as Generation 40 and backing First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her ageing husband, wants to torpedo Mnangagwa's presidential ambitions.

