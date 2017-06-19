Central African Republic, armed groups sign deal in Rome
Foreign Minister of the Central African Republic Charles Armel Doubane, right, and Armel Mingatoloum Sayo head of the Revolution and Justice militia shake hands after signing the Political Agreement for Peace in the Central African Republic at the Sant'Egidio headquarters in Rome, Monday, June 19, 2017. Members of 13 Central African Republic's militant groups signed a preliminary agreement to stop the civil war, reaffirm the unity of the country, and the respect of human and civil rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Sun
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC