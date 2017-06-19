Central African Republic, armed groups sign deal in Rome

Foreign Minister of the Central African Republic Charles Armel Doubane, right, and Armel Mingatoloum Sayo head of the Revolution and Justice militia shake hands after signing the Political Agreement for Peace in the Central African Republic at the Sant'Egidio headquarters in Rome, Monday, June 19, 2017. Members of 13 Central African Republic's militant groups signed a preliminary agreement to stop the civil war, reaffirm the unity of the country, and the respect of human and civil rights.

