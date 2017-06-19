Central African Republic, Armed Groups Sign Deal in Rome
Representatives of most of the armed groups in Central African Republic on Monday signed an agreement to honor an immediate cease-fire, after more than three years of sectarian conflict that have left thousands dead. The announcement in Rome followed negotiations between Central African Republic's nascent government and 13 of the 14 armed groups currently active in the country where more than 500,000 people are internally displaced.
