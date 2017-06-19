Burkina Faso to invest $700 million to fight extremism
Burkina Faso's government has announced it will invest more than $700 million over four years to eradicate poverty in the Sahel and northern region of the West African country to prevent youth from joining jihadi groups. The government said Thursday that the money would be used to build basic services, improve the resilience of the mostly nomadic population in the rural and arid lands, and to increase security.
