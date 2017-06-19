Burkina Faso Sankara family lawyer: DNA tests inconclusive
A lawyer for the family of Burkina Faso's slain president's says DNA tests done in Spain were inconclusive on whether remains found in a grave were those of Thomas Sankara. Stanislas Benewinde Sankara, who is not related to the former president and revolutionary leader, said Monday they would rely on ballistic and autopsy reports that earlier concluded the remains exhumed in May 2015 were Sankara's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Sun
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC