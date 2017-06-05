Brother of Manchester suicide bomber ...

Brother of Manchester suicide bomber released without charge

Ismail Abedi, 23, was arrested in Chorlton on May 23, a day after the terror attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people including seven children. Ten men remain in custody for questioning, while a total of eight people have now been released without charge, Greater Manchester Police said.

