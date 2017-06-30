Boycotting Jewish comedian is anti-Se...

Boycotting Jewish comedian is anti-Semitism - Tunisian NGO

9 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A Tunisian watchdog group on racism accused promoters of a boycott against Israel of anti-Semitism after they protested the invitation extended to a Jewish comedian to appear at a local festival. The accusation Thursday by the Tunisian Association for Support of Minorities was over an open letter sent earlier this week to the Tunisian Ministry of Culture and the organizers of the annual Catharge Festival of music next month to protest the invitation extended by organizers to Michel Boujenah, a well-known Tunisia-born French Jewish standup artist.

