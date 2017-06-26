At least 9 dead in Boko Haram attacks in northeast Nigeria
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - Authorities in northeastern Nigeria say at least nine people have been killed by suicide bombers in a series of attacks in the area. Borno state police commissioner Damian Chukwu said Monday that most of the attackers were teenage girls who were heavily wired with deadly explosives.
