At least 9 dead in Boko Haram attacks...

At least 9 dead in Boko Haram attacks in northeast Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - Authorities in northeastern Nigeria say at least nine people have been killed by suicide bombers in a series of attacks in the area. Borno state police commissioner Damian Chukwu said Monday that most of the attackers were teenage girls who were heavily wired with deadly explosives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Jun 22 Michael 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,065 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC