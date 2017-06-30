At least 22 people killed in clashes ...

At least 22 people killed in clashes in Central African Republic

At least 22 people have been killed in three days of fighting in the town of Zemio in southeastern Central African Republic between rival armed militias, a member of parliament from the area and a local journalist said on Friday. The clashes between armed Fulani herders and militia members, began late on Wednesday.

