At LACMA, a don't-miss African art exhibition full of mystery and beauty
Like an abstract skull, a white Lega ceremonial mask from what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo might be seen to feature no eyes or all eyes Like an abstract skull, a white Lega ceremonial mask from what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo might be seen to feature no eyes or all eyes Object for object, "The Inner Eye: Vision and Transcendence in African Arts" provides perhaps the most flat-out beautiful museum exhibition in Los Angeles so far this year. A selection of about 100 sculptures, many of them extraordinary, dates from the 13th to the early 20th century in a variety of cultures in West, Central and East Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jun 22
|Michael
|1
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC