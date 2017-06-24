At LACMA, a don't-miss African art ex...

At LACMA, a don't-miss African art exhibition full of mystery and beauty

Like an abstract skull, a white Lega ceremonial mask from what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo might be seen to feature no eyes or all eyes Like an abstract skull, a white Lega ceremonial mask from what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo might be seen to feature no eyes or all eyes Object for object, "The Inner Eye: Vision and Transcendence in African Arts" provides perhaps the most flat-out beautiful museum exhibition in Los Angeles so far this year. A selection of about 100 sculptures, many of them extraordinary, dates from the 13th to the early 20th century in a variety of cultures in West, Central and East Africa.

