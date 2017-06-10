As South Sudan's civil war rages, cholera takes deadly toll
Clasping frail arms around his stomach, Machar Weituor doubles over in pain as he slowly positions himself over the hole in his bed. Too feeble to make it to the toilet, the 40-year-old groans faintly as he defecates into a bucket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Wed
|True Christian wi...
|2
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May '17
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC