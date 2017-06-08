Al Shabaab takes over Somali town, cl...

Al Shabaab takes over Somali town, claims killing 61 in military base attack

Al Shabaab militants killed 20 soldiers in an attack on a military base in Af Urur, a town in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region on Thursday, an army officer said. Puntland military retook the town, which Bari region Governor Yusuf Mohamed told Reuters earlier on Thursday had been attacked by the al Shabaab fighters.

