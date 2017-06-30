Al Shabaab militants executed in Soma...

Al Shabaab militants executed in Somalia's Puntland for bomb plots, killings

26 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Authorities in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region on Friday executed seven people it said were Islamist militants who plotted to carry out attacks, including bombings. Awil Ahmed Farah, chairperson of the region's military court, said the accused were members of the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militant group fighting to overthrow the government in Mogadishu.

