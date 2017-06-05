African rangers urge Hong Kong lawmak...

African rangers urge Hong Kong lawmakers to OK ivory ban

African park rangers urged Hong Kong lawmakers to approve a ban on ivory sales but warned that giving in to traders' demands for compensation would fuel more elephant poaching. Lawmakers and officials heard public submissions from the rangers and other groups Tuesday on the government's long-awaited proposal to prohibit all local ivory trading by 2021.

