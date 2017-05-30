Africa Re charges Ambassadors, High Commissioners on CSR
AFRICA Reinsurance Corporation has tasked Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Nigeria to support the needy and less privilege in the country. The Deputy Managing Director of Africa Re, Mr Ken Aghoghovbia, told Vanguard Insurance during the celebration of the 54th Africa Day in Abuja this should form major part of their corporate social responsibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|May 18
|Head Rackets
|8
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC