Africa: IDPs Need As Much Attention As Refugees, Says IDMC

More than 31 million people were internally displaced due to conflict and disasters in 2016, but the issue has been overshadowed by the focus on refugees and migrants, according to a report by a monitoring group. The Global Report on Internal Displacement by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre of the Norwegian Refugee Council found that on average, one person was forced to flee every second in 2016, a trend it called a "horrific" new level of displacement.

