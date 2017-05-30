Africa: Experts Slam Trump's 'Historic Mistake' on Climate Change
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull his country out of the Paris Agreement on climate change will not derail action to curb one of the most serious problems facing the planet, political leaders, scientists, activists and other experts vowed on Thursday. But they warned that the decision could slow the pace of a global switch to clean energy, putting more lives and billions of dollars in investment at risk as climate change impacts - from worsening droughts and floods to more rapid sea-level rise - pick up pace.
