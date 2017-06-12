Africa: African Govts Must Spend More...

Africa: African Govts Must Spend More to Fight HIV - - UN Official

African countries have been urged to spend more to demonstrate their commitment to the goal of eradicating HIV/AIDS from the continent by 2030. Sheila Tlou, UNAIDS Regional Director East and South Africa, made this call on Thursday, on the second day of an international conference on the fight against AIDS.

Chicago, IL

