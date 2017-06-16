Acute political crisis in Congo:' Former African leaders
DAKAR, Senegal - Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and several former African leaders are warning of an "acute political crisis" in Congo, with little sign that long-delayed presidential elections will be held this year as planned. The statement by Annan and nine former presidents says a political deal reached in December calling for elections this year - and without President Joseph Kabila as a candidate - is not being respected.
