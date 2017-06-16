Acute political crisis in Congo:' For...

Acute political crisis in Congo:' Former African leaders

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

DAKAR, Senegal - Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and several former African leaders are warning of an "acute political crisis" in Congo, with little sign that long-delayed presidential elections will be held this year as planned. The statement by Annan and nine former presidents says a political deal reached in December calling for elections this year - and without President Joseph Kabila as a candidate - is not being respected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC