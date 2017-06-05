8 migrants drown off Libya coast

Tripoli, June 11 Altogether eight migrants drowned and dozens are missing on Saturday off the Libyan coast while attempting to reach Europe, according to the Libyan coast guards. "The eight bodies are among the 120 or 130 people who were on a rubber boat," said Colonel Fathi al-Rayani, commander of the coast guard of Garabulli city, 60 km east of Tripoli, Xinhua reported.

