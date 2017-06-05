8 migrants drown off Libya coast

8 migrants drown off Libya coast

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Tripoli, June 11 Altogether eight migrants drowned and dozens are missing on Saturday off the Libyan coast while attempting to reach Europe, according to the Libyan coast guards. "The eight bodies are among the 120 or 130 people who were on a rubber boat," said Colonel Fathi al-Rayani, commander of the coast guard of Garabulli city, 60 km east of Tripoli, Xinhua reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) 22 hr The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,681,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC