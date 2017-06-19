6 Ways World Refugee Day Is Being Recognized
People view the new artwork by Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei, entitled 'Soleil Levant,' at Kunsthal Charlottenborg museum in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday June 20, 2017. Weiwei has barricaded the windows of the museum for his provocative new artwork as a striking reminder of the ongoing migrant crisis, inaugurated Tuesday on World Refugee Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
