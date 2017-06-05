4 aid workers killed in Kenya when ve...

4 aid workers killed in Kenya when vehicle runs over mine

Four Kenyan aid workers are dead after their vehicle hit a mine near the Dadaab refugee camp in the eastern county of Garissa, a government official said Tuesday. The vehicle belonged to African Development Solutions, said Mohamud Saleh, the northeastern regional coordinator.

