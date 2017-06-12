31 Egyptians get death sentence for killing top prosecutor
Cairo, June 17 A Cairo criminal court on Saturday sentenced 31 persons to death on charges of involvement in the assassination of Egypt's former attorney general, officials said. Hisham Barakat, who was 63 years old when he was appointed attorney general by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi following a military coup against Mohamed Morsi in July 2013, was assassinated in a June 2015 terror attack, Efe news reported.
