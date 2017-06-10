3 dead in suicide blast at police station in Somalia capital
At least three people are dead and several others wounded after a suicide car bomb blast at a police station in Somalia's capital, police said Thursday. The bomber was trying to drive into the police station's gate but detonated against the wall instead, Capt.
