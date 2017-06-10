14 killed as soldiers clash over drought food aid in Somalia
A police officer says at least 14 people, mostly civilians, are dead after soldiers clashed over food aid in Somalia's southwestern city of Baidoa. Col. Isaq Hassan says the fighting erupted at a distribution site after some soldiers tried to steal food meant for refugees and other soldiers guarding it stopped them.
