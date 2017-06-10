100 dead in Central African Republic ...

100 dead in Central African Republic town, mayor says

Clashes between armed groups in the Central African Republic town of Bria have left at least 100 people dead in the wake of a peace agreement signed this week in Rome that called for an immediate cease-fire, officials said Wednesday. "For the moment, no one dares to go out as everything suggests that fighting can resume at any time," said the Rev.

