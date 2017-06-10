10 'Around the World' Stories: Racism...

10 'Around the World' Stories: Racism in the LGBTQ Community,...

In this monthly look at news briefs from around the world - courtesy of Equal Eyes , a news source produced in collaboration with UNAIDS and the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS - we take a look at pride celebrations from around the world. We also take a look at the shocking fact that 100% of Arab men in the United Kingdom have faced racism from the LGBT community.

Chicago, IL

