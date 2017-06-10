10,000 evacuated, 4 dead as fires engulf South African town - Thu, 08 Jun 2017 PST
In this photo taken Wednesday, June 7, 2017, firemen fight a blaze in the Kranshoek area in South Africa. Fires fanned by high winds have swept through a scenic coastal town in South Africa, killing several people, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of up to 10,000 people, authorities and media reports said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|May 18
|Head Rackets
|8
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC