10,000 evacuated, 4 dead as fires engulf South African town - Thu, 08 Jun 2017 PST

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 7, 2017, firemen fight a blaze in the Kranshoek area in South Africa. Fires fanned by high winds have swept through a scenic coastal town in South Africa, killing several people, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of up to 10,000 people, authorities and media reports said Thursday.

