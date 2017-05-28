Zimbabwe: Man Dies in Fight Over Stray Pig, Killer Fined U.S.$100 for Manslaughter

A GOKWE man who killed his neighbour with a log and an axe in an altercation over a stray pig was on Friday fined $100 after being convicted of manslaughter. Landelani Tshuma, aged 41, of village Simboti under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe South, struck Gaboyi Gabi, 71, to death.

