WHO: Ebola kills 3 in central Africa; scores more linked to deaths

Three people have died from an Ebola outbreak in a remote northern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, as health officials travel to the central African country in response to a rising number of suspected cases, the World Health Organization says. Last week, WHO reported one Ebola-related death and the possibility of two others.

Chicago, IL

