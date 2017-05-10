UN refugee chief urges Libya to free ...

UN refugee chief urges Libya to free refugees and asylum seekers

The United Nations' High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks during a press conference at the Tripoli branch of the Illegal Immigration Authority, next to its director Colonel Mohammed Beshr, in the Libyan capital. TRIPOLI: The head of the United Nations refugee agency on Sunday urged Libyan authorities to free all asylum seekers and refugees from its detention centres as he visited Tripoli.

