UN refugee chief urges Libya to free refugees and asylum seekers

The United Nations' High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks during a press conference at the Tripoli branch of the Illegal Immigration Authority, next to its director Colonel Mohammed Beshr, in the Libyan capital. TRIPOLI: The head of the United Nations refugee agency on Sunday urged Libyan authorities to free all asylum seekers and refugees from its detention centres as he visited Tripoli.

