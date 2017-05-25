UN envoy: South Sudan seeing military action as rains arrive

South Sudan is experiencing significant military action and a last push to position combatant forces because the rainy season has arrived and roads will soon become unpassable for about four months, the U.N. envoy for the conflict-wracked African country said Wednesday. David Shearer told the U.N. Security Council that while the rains may bring a respite to large-scale military maneuvers, they greatly complicate the delivery of humanitarian aid and bring "the inevitable specter of cholera," with 7,700 cases already reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.