UN chief: parties to conflict suspected of sexual violence

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says 46 parties to conflict are "credibly suspected" of committing rape or other forms of sexual violence in 2016 including seven designated as "terrorist groups" for links with the Islamic State extremist group and al-Qaida. The list was included in a report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Thursday.

Chicago, IL

