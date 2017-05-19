UN: Armed rebels in C. African Republ...

UN: Armed rebels in C. African Republic city agree to leave

The United Nations says hundreds of armed rebels have agreed to withdraw from Central African Republic's city of Bangassou which they attacked over the weekend, displacing hundreds and killing a peacekeeper at a nearby U.N. base. The U.N. said in a statement Cardinal Dieudonne Nzapalainga of Bangui led negotiations with the Christian anti-Balaka rebel group.

Chicago, IL

