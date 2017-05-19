Ugandan troops face sexual abuse char...

Ugandan troops face sexual abuse charges in central Africa

Ugandan soldiers in Central African Republic have sexually exploited or abused at least 13 women and girls since 2015, including at least one rape, Human Rights Watch said Monday. The rights group said in a report Monday that two of the women were girls when the abuse happened, charging that some of the victims have been threatened into silence.

Chicago, IL

