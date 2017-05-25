Uganda: Politicians, Technocrats Figh...

Uganda: Politicians, Technocrats Fight Over Source of Nile Funding

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Disagreements have cropped up among Jinja Central Division and municipality political and technical wings over the source of funding for the Shs50m meant for the beautification of Source of the Nile tourist site. The Central Division and the municipality leadership approved the money in the 2017/2018 financial year budget, but the technical wing, led by the municipality Town Clerk, Mr Francis Byabambi, insists the money should be realised from locally generated revenue.

