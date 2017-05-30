Uganda: Police Officers Flee Arrest O...

Uganda: Police Officers Flee Arrest Over Torture of Kaweesi Murder Suspects

Police officers implicated in the torture of suspects in the killing of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi are on the run after the Inspector General of Police , Gen Kale Kayihura, ordered their arrest. A senior police source told Daily Monitor that nine police officers; five from the Flying Squad and four from Special Operations Unit, are on the run after learning their impending arrest and prosecution.

