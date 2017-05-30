Uganda: Idi Amin Loses MP Seat

Kibanda North Member of Parliament Taban Idi Amin Tampo has lost his seat after the Court of Appeal ruled in favor of his opponent. Justices; Stephen Kavuma, Cheborion Barishaki and Paul Kahaibale Mugamba, ordered the Electoral Commission to hold fresh elections for Kibanda North constituency in Kiryandongo District.

