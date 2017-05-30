Uganda: Idi Amin Loses MP Seat
Kibanda North Member of Parliament Taban Idi Amin Tampo has lost his seat after the Court of Appeal ruled in favor of his opponent. Justices; Stephen Kavuma, Cheborion Barishaki and Paul Kahaibale Mugamba, ordered the Electoral Commission to hold fresh elections for Kibanda North constituency in Kiryandongo District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|May 18
|Head Rackets
|8
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC