Uganda: Court Finds Ex-Prime Minister's Office Accountant Guilty Corruption

Court in Kampala has found Geoffrey Kazinda, a former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, guilty of syndicate corruption. The Anti-corruption court on Wednesday also convicted Kazinda and three other people with conspiracy to defraud government of Shs316 million worth of fuel, drawn by non-existent Office of the Prime Minister vehicles that were meant to carry relief to disaster victims.

Chicago, IL

