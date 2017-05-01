UAE says 'significant breakthrough' r...

UAE says 'significant breakthrough' reached in Libya talks

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo supplied by the Libyan armed forces, Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez Serraj, left, poses for a photograph with Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, right, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The two met Tuesday in the UAE capital for what the Libyan military described as "Arab and international mediation" over that country's long political crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot Tue Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court Mon Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC