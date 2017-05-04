Two Somali soldiers arrested after mi...

Two Somali soldiers arrested after minister shot dead -officials

Read more: Reuters

The Somali government arrested two soldiers on Thursday in connection with the killing a government minister in a suspected case of mistaken identity, the minister of information said. Public works minister Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji died in his car on Wednesday when security forces on patrol in the capital Mogadishu opened fire on the vehicle, believing it was being driven by militants, officials said.

Chicago, IL

