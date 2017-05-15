Tunisian vendor's immolation echoes growing desperation
Adel Dridi's head is covered in bandages, his voice subdued, as he describes setting himself on fire after police barred him from selling strawberries on the side of a Tunisian road. The desperate act has become the latest symbol of struggling Tunisians' anger at corruption and joblessness.
