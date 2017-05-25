Tunisian trial opens over beach attac...

Tunisian trial opens over beach attack on British tourists that killed 38

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

Six security officers and 20 other people are on trial in Tunisia over a 2015 Islamic extremist attack on a beach resort that killed 38 people, mostly British tourists. The attacker, a Tunisian student who trained with Libyan militants, was killed by police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 12 nopervs allowed 2
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,896 • Total comments across all topics: 281,312,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC