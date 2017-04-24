Tunisia forces kill fighters planning...

Tunisia forces kill fighters planning Ramadan attack

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

A senior commander in an armed group blew himself up and another was shot dead during a raid by Tunisian security forces on Sunday. The men - suspected of having links with Islamic State of Iraq and Levant and al-Qaeda's North Africa branch - were planning attacks during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a spokesman for Tunisia's national guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court 3 hr Parden Pard 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot 9 hr Pat Robertson s F... 2
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,842 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC