Tunisia forces kill fighters planning Ramadan attack
A senior commander in an armed group blew himself up and another was shot dead during a raid by Tunisian security forces on Sunday. The men - suspected of having links with Islamic State of Iraq and Levant and al-Qaeda's North Africa branch - were planning attacks during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a spokesman for Tunisia's national guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|3 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|9 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|2
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC