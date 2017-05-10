Thousands flee Congo conflict, swelli...

Thousands flee Congo conflict, swelling villages over border in Angola

15 hrs ago

Thousands of people have fled fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo over the past month and sought refuge in neighboring Angola, a provincial governor said, an exodus that is straining resources in villages along the border. Ernesto Muangala said officials had counted more than 20,000 refugees in his Lunda Norte province, almost double the number recorded a month ago.

Chicago, IL

