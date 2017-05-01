The Latest: 100 arrested after clash with police in Germany
Police clashed with far-right demonstrators in the eastern German town of Apolda, taking 100 people into custody before declaring the situation under control. Police told the dpa news agency that about 150 demonstrators who had attended a protest elsewhere started causing problems in Apolda's town center after getting off a train Monday afternoon.
