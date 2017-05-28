Switzerland returns 3.5 million euros...

Switzerland returns 3.5 million euros to Tunisia

17 hrs ago

Switzerland is transferring 3.5 million euros to Tunisia in line with a stolen assets recovery process. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland ordered the transfer Friday in response to a request from Tunisia for mutual legal assistance.

Chicago, IL

