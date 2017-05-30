Southern Africa: Tanzania's Magufuli Wins Global Accolades For 'Job Well Done' At SADC

President John Magufuli has won accolades from the international community for his impeccable leadership of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security cooperation, even as the Community ushers Lesotho into yet another parliamentary election, the third within five years. Representatives from international organisations operating within SADC region, and Lesotho in particular, including the United Nations and European Union have commended SADC's urgent call to the incoming government for serious structural and constitutional reforms.

