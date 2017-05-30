South Sudan: Soldiers Face Trial for ...

South Sudan: Soldiers Face Trial for Rape and Murder

Thirteen South Sudanese soldiers accused of raping five foreign aid workers and killing John Gatluak, their local colleague, appeared before a military court on Tuesday, a case seen as a test of the government's ability to put people on trial for war crimes. The attack, one of the worst on aid workers in South Sudan's civil war, took place on July 11, 2016, as President Salva Kiir's troops won a three-day battle in Juba over opposition forces loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar.

