South Sudan says divisive army chief of staff removed

South Sudan's army chief of staff, who had been accused of directing last year's fighting in the capital that left hundreds dead and proposed for United Nations sanctions, has been removed from his post, a presidential spokesman said Tuesday. Paul Malong's removal comes after months of government infighting and high-level military resignations, and as ethnic violence in the country's civil war has dramatically increased.

